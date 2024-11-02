Key Financial Inc Acquires 345 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,885 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

