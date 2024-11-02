Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target to $37.00

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,438.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
