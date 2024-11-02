Kearns & Associates LLC Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.