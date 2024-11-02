Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

