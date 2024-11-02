Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

JNPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 5,172,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

