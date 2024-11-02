JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 451.50 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 451.58 ($5.86). Approximately 118,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 978,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.91).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 464.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £547.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Get JPMorgan European Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan European Discovery

In other news, insider James Will bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £44,700 ($57,969.14). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.