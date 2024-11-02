Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.89 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 157.80 ($2.05). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.99), with a volume of 1,490,210 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 205 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JSG

Johnson Service Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £604.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2,094.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.