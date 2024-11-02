Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84. 6,183,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,832,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $858,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,828,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,114,503.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $858,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,114,503.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.