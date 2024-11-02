Jillian Forusz Sells 676 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $482.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.17 and its 200-day moving average is $515.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 173.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 27.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

