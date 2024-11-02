Jillian Forusz Sells 676 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $482.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.17 and its 200-day moving average is $515.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
