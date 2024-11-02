JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 126.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11,318.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after buying an additional 232,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,517,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

VLO stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

