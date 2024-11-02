JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,671,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after buying an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,742.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $144.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.12. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

