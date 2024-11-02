JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.4% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,303 shares of company stock worth $42,024,385 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $294.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.69 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

