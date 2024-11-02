Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $16.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSI opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $1,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 108,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,032,479.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,174. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362 in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.