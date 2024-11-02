JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $12.37. JBS shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 242,697 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%.
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
