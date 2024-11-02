Jason G. Overbaugh Sells 2,500 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,817.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Security National Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Security National Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.