Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3704 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

