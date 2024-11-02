Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3704 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $53.06.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile
