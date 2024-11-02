Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on November 7th

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2533 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.68 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

