James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,526 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ opened at $44.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

