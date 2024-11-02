James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Ingles Markets worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 111.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets Price Performance
Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $89.59.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
