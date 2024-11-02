James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 94,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $545.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

