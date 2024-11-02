James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NEE opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

