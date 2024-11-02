James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VCIT stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
