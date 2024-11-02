iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 263,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,658,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.58. 2,130,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.28. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $152.35 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.