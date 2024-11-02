iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Increased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.70. The stock had a trading volume of 170,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,861. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $243.30 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.93 and its 200-day moving average is $311.31.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

