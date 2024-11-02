iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $376.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $268.80 and a 12 month high of $388.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.