iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.