iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

