iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $44.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

