iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.