iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MBB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. 2,286,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $87.78 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

