iShares MBS ETF Declares Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of MBB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. 2,286,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $87.78 and a twelve month high of $96.76.
About iShares MBS ETF
