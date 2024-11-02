iShares MBS ETF Declares Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. 2,286,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $87.78 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

