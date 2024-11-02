iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of IBGK stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $27.62.
