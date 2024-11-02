iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IBTJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,406. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
