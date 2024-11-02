iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBTJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,406. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

