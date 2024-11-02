iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 6th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBTI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

