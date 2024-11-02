iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 6th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IBTI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $22.61.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
