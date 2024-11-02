iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1468 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

