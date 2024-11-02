iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.
About iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
