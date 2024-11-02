iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 102,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

