iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1594 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.83 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

