iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,871. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

