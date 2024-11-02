iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,886 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

