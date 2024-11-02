iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Insider Activity

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

