Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $47.94. 14,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 48,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

