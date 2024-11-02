IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.29. 350,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,540. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $2,687,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $15,929,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 125.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 490,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

