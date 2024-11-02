iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Trading Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.95. Approximately 7,300,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

