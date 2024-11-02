io.net (IO) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

io.net (IO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, io.net has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One io.net token can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular exchanges. io.net has a total market cap of $152.14 million and $47.84 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.61200332 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $48,403,170.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

