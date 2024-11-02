Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,710. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

