Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,003. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

