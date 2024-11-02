Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 509 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,343. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.63.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

