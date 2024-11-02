Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $4.22 Million Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Bel Fuse comprises about 2.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 123,092 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 122,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $85.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

