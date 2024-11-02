Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,899 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

